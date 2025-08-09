Left Menu

Kerala Launches 'Suraksha Mitram' to Combat Child Abuse

In response to child abuse allegations, Kerala's Education Minister announced 'Suraksha Mitram,' an initiative aimed at preventing future incidents. The plan includes 'help boxes' in schools, training for teachers, and encourages open communication through diaries and sessions. Various departments will collaborate to ensure child safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust response to allegations of child abuse in a coastal district, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty unveiled 'Suraksha Mitram' on Saturday. This initiative seeks to prevent such incidents in the future.

Following a visit with the affected girl, Sivankutty held a press conference, asserting zero tolerance for violence against children. The comprehensive action plan includes identifying at-risk children and offering them protection.

A key feature of the initiative is the introduction of 'help boxes' in Kerala schools, enabling students to report issues confidentially. Teachers will receive specialized training to detect behavioral changes. The plan emphasizes cooperation from multiple governmental departments to ensure child safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

