India Emerges as Global Education Hub, Minister Highlights Transformations

India is rapidly becoming the favorite destination for global educational institutions, claimed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He highlighted the sector's remarkable transformation in recent years, evidenced by a 30% surge in student enrollment which reached 4.46 crores in 2022-23 compared to 2014-15 figures.

Pradhan spoke at the convocation of IISER-Berhampur, where he shared that numerous global institutions have established campuses in India, with more in the pipeline, while Indian institutes like IIM-Ahmadabad plan to open campuses abroad. He emphasized the government's push for inclusive education with a reported 40% increase in female enrollment.

With the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020, India aims to become a developed nation by 2047. Pradhan urged students to focus on innovation and entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati praised the growth of India's education ecosystem during the IISER and Berhampur University convocations, where advancements in research infrastructure were celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)