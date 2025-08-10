Tragic Loss at IISER: Unnatural Death Sparks Intense Investigation

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata has launched a thorough investigation into the unexpected death of PhD candidate Anamtira Roy. The 24-year-old life science researcher, based at the Haringhata campus, passed away at AIIMS Kalyani hospital after showing signs of severe illness on campus.

Initial reports suggest a drug overdose may have contributed to Roy's demise, while friends recall a heated confrontation with colleagues shortly before the incident. Allegations of intense bullying and mental harassment have emerged, with accusations pointing to members of his research team.

An FIR has been registered at Haringhata police station, implicating a research guide and a fellow batchmate. The incident echoes past incidents at the institute, prompting calls for comprehensive mental health support and strict anti-bullying measures.

