Tragic Loss at IISER: Unnatural Death Sparks Intense Investigation

A fact-finding committee at IISER Kolkata investigates PhD student Anamtira Roy's death, suspected to be linked to drug overdose and alleged bullying. The incident has sparked a police investigation, with accusations of severe mental harassment leading to Roy's tragic passing.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata has launched a thorough investigation into the unexpected death of PhD candidate Anamtira Roy. The 24-year-old life science researcher, based at the Haringhata campus, passed away at AIIMS Kalyani hospital after showing signs of severe illness on campus.

Initial reports suggest a drug overdose may have contributed to Roy's demise, while friends recall a heated confrontation with colleagues shortly before the incident. Allegations of intense bullying and mental harassment have emerged, with accusations pointing to members of his research team.

An FIR has been registered at Haringhata police station, implicating a research guide and a fellow batchmate. The incident echoes past incidents at the institute, prompting calls for comprehensive mental health support and strict anti-bullying measures.

