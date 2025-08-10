Left Menu

Education in Crisis: Militants Target Schools in Pakistan

Militants have bombed a high school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, severely damaging the facility and disrupting education. The attack highlights the ongoing struggle against groups opposing girls' education, with over 450 schools destroyed in the region since 2015. Authorities and residents demand safety measures and investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:46 IST
Education in Crisis: Militants Target Schools in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A high school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, fell victim to a devastating attack by militants using an improvised explosive device. The incident left several classrooms and the boundary walls in ruins, though, fortunately, no casualties were reported, officials confirmed.

The attack is part of a worrying trend of unrest in the region, severely impacting educational activities and creating an atmosphere of fear among residents. The violence has also led to infrastructure damage, with the militants destroying three key bridges on the Wana-Azam Warsak highway, complicating life for locals.

This recent attack is a continuation of a series of assaults that have seen over 450 schools attacked across the province in the last decade. With certain groups, particularly splinter groups of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, targeting girls' schools, there's a renewed call for governmental intervention to safeguard education in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025