Zoom Meeting Chaos: Education Officials Shocked by Intrusive Interruption

A public education meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj faced disruption when a participant played a pornographic video and made inappropriate remarks. The incident, occurring during an online session chaired by District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma, led officials to file police complaints. The investigation is ongoing using cyber police support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:35 IST
Zoom Meeting Chaos: Education Officials Shocked by Intrusive Interruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A routine online meeting hosted by Uttar Pradesh's education department took an unexpected and unseemly turn when an unidentified attendee played a pornographic video. This disruption forced officials, including District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma, to prematurely exit the session.

The meeting, held on August 7 as part of an e-Chaupal initiative on Zoom, aimed to allow direct communication between the public and district officials about school issues. However, the session was overshadowed by a participant using the alias 'Jason Junior' to share the explicit content, followed by another participant, 'Arjun,' voicing objectionable remarks.

On August 9, Basic Education Officer Riddhi Pandey directed Block Education Officer Sudama Prasad to lodge a complaint with Kotwali police. As investigations proceed with cyber police assistance, Sadar Kotwali SHO Satyendra Rai assured that efforts are underway to identify the culprits and enforce necessary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

