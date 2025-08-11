Zoom Meeting Chaos: Education Officials Shocked by Intrusive Interruption

A routine online meeting hosted by Uttar Pradesh's education department took an unexpected and unseemly turn when an unidentified attendee played a pornographic video. This disruption forced officials, including District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma, to prematurely exit the session.

The meeting, held on August 7 as part of an e-Chaupal initiative on Zoom, aimed to allow direct communication between the public and district officials about school issues. However, the session was overshadowed by a participant using the alias 'Jason Junior' to share the explicit content, followed by another participant, 'Arjun,' voicing objectionable remarks.

On August 9, Basic Education Officer Riddhi Pandey directed Block Education Officer Sudama Prasad to lodge a complaint with Kotwali police. As investigations proceed with cyber police assistance, Sadar Kotwali SHO Satyendra Rai assured that efforts are underway to identify the culprits and enforce necessary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)