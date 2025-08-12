Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Forged Marksheet Racket

The Uttar Pradesh Police dismantled a long-running marksheet forgery racket aiding student admissions. The Special Task Force arrested three men, seized equipment, and discovered the operation charged students for altering marksheets. The network operated over a decade, with cases registered at Ganganagar police station.

Uttar Pradesh Police have disrupted a significant forgery operation that manipulated academic records for student admissions across the state. On Tuesday, the Special Task Force (STF) announced the arrests of three individuals, uncovering the scheme's decade-long existence.

Jitendra Singh, Shivkumar, and Nikhil Tomar, all residents of Meerut, have been apprehended and charged as key figures in the marksheet racket. Authorities seized various digital devices and counterfeit academic documents during the arrest, exposing the extensive nature of the fraud.

Investigations revealed that the gang charged students substantial fees to produce and courier forged documents, bypassing legitimate examinations entirely. The STF's comprehensive crackdown aims to dismantle this network believed to have operated for over ten years.

