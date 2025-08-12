Revolutionizing Education: Smart School-Smart Block Programme Launched in Mumbai

Mumbai takes a giant leap in educational innovation as the 'Smart School-Smart Block' programme launches, impacting 217 municipal schools. This initiative, a collaboration between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Sampark Foundation, aims to enhance learning through technology-driven solutions.

BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani highlighted the programme's role in delivering foundational literacy and numeracy tools, emphasizing the user-friendly nature of these resources. The initiative seeks to equip 434 teachers and 273 classrooms for a futuristic learning experience, benefiting over 3,078 students.

Further, the project extends Sampark Foundation's ongoing five-year partnership with Maharashtra, embedding smart technology in thousands of classrooms and engaging communities. Monthly assessments and training sessions will ensure educational outcomes improve and sustain over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)