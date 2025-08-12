Tragic Discovery: College Student Found Dead in Odisha Hostel

A college student was discovered dead in her hostel bathroom in Odisha's Bhadrak district, according to local police reports.

The young woman, a first-year undergraduate, had just returned to the hostel on Monday and attended her classes. Tragically, it is believed she took her own life by hanging herself with a scarf during the night.

The dreadful discovery was made by fellow residents on Tuesday morning, prompting the police to send her body for a post-mortem examination. Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rout said that an investigation is underway, with the student's mobile phone and CCTV footage being examined for further insights.