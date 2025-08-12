Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: College Student Found Dead in Odisha Hostel

A college student in Odisha's Bhadrak district was found dead in her hostel's bathroom. She was a first-year student who had returned the previous day. It is suspected she died by suicide. Her mobile phone and CCTV footage are being reviewed as part of an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:11 IST
Tragic Discovery: College Student Found Dead in Odisha Hostel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A college student was discovered dead in her hostel bathroom in Odisha's Bhadrak district, according to local police reports.

The young woman, a first-year undergraduate, had just returned to the hostel on Monday and attended her classes. Tragically, it is believed she took her own life by hanging herself with a scarf during the night.

The dreadful discovery was made by fellow residents on Tuesday morning, prompting the police to send her body for a post-mortem examination. Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rout said that an investigation is underway, with the student's mobile phone and CCTV footage being examined for further insights.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025