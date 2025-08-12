Tragic Discovery: College Student Found Dead in Odisha Hostel
A college student in Odisha's Bhadrak district was found dead in her hostel's bathroom. She was a first-year student who had returned the previous day. It is suspected she died by suicide. Her mobile phone and CCTV footage are being reviewed as part of an ongoing investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A college student was discovered dead in her hostel bathroom in Odisha's Bhadrak district, according to local police reports.
The young woman, a first-year undergraduate, had just returned to the hostel on Monday and attended her classes. Tragically, it is believed she took her own life by hanging herself with a scarf during the night.
The dreadful discovery was made by fellow residents on Tuesday morning, prompting the police to send her body for a post-mortem examination. Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rout said that an investigation is underway, with the student's mobile phone and CCTV footage being examined for further insights.
