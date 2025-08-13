Congress Advocates Comprehensive Educational Reforms

Congress has spotlighted the findings of a parliamentary standing committee report, which pushes for substantial reforms in India's education sector. According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the committee, led by Digvijaya Singh, urges the filling of 10 lakh school teaching vacancies nationwide.

The report criticizes the practice of appointing contractual teachers, arguing it violates reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities in government roles. Additionally, it calls for a comprehensive overhaul of the National Council on Teacher Education Regulations, moving away from the current Integrated Teacher Education Program.

The report supports maintaining the Bachelor's in Elementary Education program at the university level and urges permanent recruitments for the NCTE, as well as the expansion of District Institutions of Education and Training. This report was presented in Parliament last week.