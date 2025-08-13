Escalating Threats: The Alarming Rise of Violence Against Young Women in Britain

Britain is grappling with increasing threats and violence against young women, according to Refuge, a leading domestic abuse charity. Reports indicate a worrying rise in strangulation and suffocation incidents, affecting women and girls aged 16-25. The charity notes that between April 2024 and March 2025, 525 young individuals under long-term support experienced physical violence, a troubling trend.

Psychological abuse reports are similarly concerning, with almost half of 615 individuals reporting threats of harm and 35% facing death threats. Refuge CEO Gemma Sherrington emphasized the often-overlooked nature of domestic abuse, highlighting the need for societal changes in education to recognize abuse indicators.

Significant numbers of young victims endure coercive control, a behavior pattern designed to isolate and manipulate, which is frequently underestimated by authorities. The government is being urged to enhance domestic abuse education in schools and update its strategy on violence against women and girls to better support young victims.

