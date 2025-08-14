Jharkhand Schoolgirls' Inspiring Trip to ISRO Ignites New Aspirations

In an inspiring journey of discovery, 28 girl students from government-run schools in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district recounted their educational tour to ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This three-day excursion aimed at broadening their perspectives and enhancing their academic aspirations.

The students, chosen through a Science Olympiad, began their tour with a visit to the prominent ISRO facility, followed by stops at historical sites and educational institutions in Tamil Nadu, including the Mahabalipuram Fort and a model school in Chennai. By engaging with different facets of science, heritage, and education, the trip offered these young minds an in-depth understanding of their world beyond classrooms.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, instrumental in organizing the tour, emphasized its role in fostering curiosity and confidence among the students. Expressing hope for their future achievements in various fields, Satyarthi highlighted the importance of such educational visits in motivating students to reach new heights and bring accolades to the state and the nation.

