Blame Game Erupts Over Waterlogged Delhi Schools

Conflict has brewed between Delhi's political forces as Education Minister Ashish Sood accuses the previous AAP government of negligence over waterlogging issues in Nithari village, affecting over 14,000 students since 2020.

Sood argues the problems stem from a filled pond during the AAP era, disrupting natural drainage, while inspection and repairs are underway.

The AAP retorts, denying blame and criticizing the BJP for their governance, asserting accountability rests with the current administration rather than deflection through accusations.