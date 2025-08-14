Left Menu

Blame Game Erupts Over Waterlogged Delhi Schools

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood blames the former AAP government for ongoing waterlogging issues affecting over 14,000 students in Nithari village since 2020. Sood claims a pond was filled during the AAP's tenure, causing flooding. The AAP counters, accusing the BJP government of evading responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:52 IST
Blame Game Erupts Over Waterlogged Delhi Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Conflict has brewed between Delhi's political forces as Education Minister Ashish Sood accuses the previous AAP government of negligence over waterlogging issues in Nithari village, affecting over 14,000 students since 2020.

Sood argues the problems stem from a filled pond during the AAP era, disrupting natural drainage, while inspection and repairs are underway.

The AAP retorts, denying blame and criticizing the BJP for their governance, asserting accountability rests with the current administration rather than deflection through accusations.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025