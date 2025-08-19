Govt Unveils ‘Make It Write’ Plan to Lift Writing Achievement in Schools

The Government has launched an ambitious new Writing Action Plan aimed at reversing New Zealand’s declining writing achievement and equipping Kiwi students with stronger literacy skills. The initiative, titled “Make It Write”, is part of a wider reform of the education system that seeks to ensure all students are better prepared for learning, communication, and future success.

Writing Decline Highlighted by New Data

Fresh baseline data collected in 2024 has painted a stark picture of student writing performance. Prior to the introduction of the refreshed English curriculum and structured literacy supports, writing achievement was already on a worrying downward trajectory.

41% of Year 3 students met the expected curriculum benchmark.

33% of Year 6 students reached the expected level.

By Year 8, only 24% were performing where they should be.

Alarmingly, 61% of Year 8 students were more than a year behind their expected writing level.

Education Minister Erica Stanford described the findings as a confirmation of long-held concerns among parents, teachers, and policymakers.

“This data confirms what many parents, teachers and the Government already know: we’re not where we need to be. We are highly ambitious for Kiwi kids, which is why we have taken a whole system approach to lifting achievement,” she said.

Launch of the ‘Make It Write’ Plan

To tackle the problem head-on, the Government has introduced the “Make It Write” Writing Action Plan, which will build on reforms already underway, such as the daily mandate of at least one hour dedicated to the basics of reading, writing, and mathematics, alongside structured literacy approaches.

Key features of the plan include:

Writing Acceleration Tool for Years 6–8 Starting in Term 1 next year, 120,000 students in Years 6–8 who are below expected writing levels will benefit from a new Writing Acceleration Tool. Teachers will be able to deliver targeted, explicit instruction while monitoring real-time student progress. This will allow teachers to adapt their methods based on individual needs and students’ responses to intervention. Specialist Literacy Intervention Teachers Every intermediate and secondary school will receive funding to train a structured literacy intervention teacher. This programme builds on existing professional development for Years 0–6 teachers but is tailored to older students. Teachers will gain the skills necessary to deliver small-group, evidence-based support for struggling writers. Handwriting Teacher Guidance Recognising the importance of handwriting in cognitive development, new Handwriting Teacher Guidance will be rolled out for Years 0–8. This guidance is designed to help children develop fluency and confidence in writing, supporting memory retention and overall learning outcomes.

Why Writing Matters

Minister Stanford stressed that writing is not only a foundational skill but also an essential tool for critical thinking, communication, and learning across all subject areas. “Writing is a critical skill for learning, thinking, and communicating. Our reforms will help ensure every student can succeed at school and beyond,” she said.

Educational experts have long argued that difficulties in writing can cascade into broader academic struggles, affecting reading comprehension, analytical skills, and future career opportunities. International research supports the Government’s focus on structured, evidence-based approaches, showing that early and sustained intervention is critical to reversing literacy decline.

Building on Wider Education Reforms

The Writing Action Plan forms part of a comprehensive education reform agenda. Alongside the refreshed English curriculum, structured literacy programmes, and stronger expectations for classroom teaching of the basics, the Government is signalling a decisive shift toward systematic, measurable, and high-impact interventions.

By integrating baseline data, targeted teaching tools, and teacher training, the Government aims not just to lift writing outcomes, but also to close the gap for students who have fallen behind—particularly those in Years 6–8 who did not benefit from structured literacy from the outset of their schooling.

Looking Ahead

With the rollout of “Make It Write” and other reforms, the Government hopes to see a marked improvement in writing achievement over the coming years. The initiative is being closely watched by educators, parents, and stakeholders who are eager to see whether this new approach will reverse the trend of declining literacy and better prepare Kiwi kids for success.

Minister Stanford concluded: “Every student deserves the chance to succeed at school and beyond. Our education reforms are helping make sure that every student has that chance.”