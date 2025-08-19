Kerala School Headmaster Faces Legal Action for Assault on Student
A headmaster in a Kerala school is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a Class X student and rupturing his eardrum. The assault took place during a school assembly, leading to the student's hospitalization. The incident has prompted legal action and scrutiny from child protection authorities.
A headmaster at a government school in Kerala is facing serious legal consequences after allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old student. The student reportedly suffered a ruptured eardrum as a result of the incident during a school assembly, according to local police.
The altercation occurred when headmaster Ashokan observed the student playing with pebbles using his feet. The teacher allegedly responded by calling the student forward, grabbing him by the collar, and slapping him, leading to the ear injury.
The situation has drawn attention from authorities and child protection agencies. Legal actions are underway, with the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights conducting its own investigation alongside police inquiries. Education Minister V Sivankutty has also ordered a departmental probe.
