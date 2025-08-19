Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: BTech Student's Suicide at Sharda University Sparks Legal Action

An FIR has been filed against Sharda University after Kartik Chandra Dey's son, Shivam, committed suicide. The complaint alleges that the university failed to inform the family about Shivam's class absences, contributing to his distress. The university has pledged to refund unused fees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes: BTech Student's Suicide at Sharda University Sparks Legal Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A legal case has emerged at Sharda University following the tragic suicide of a student, Shivam Dey, in his hostel room.

The deceased student's father, Kartik Chandra Dey, filed a complaint alleging the university failed to notify the family about Shivam's prolonged class absences. This lack of communication, he argues, contributed to his son's emotional turmoil.

The university has expressed condolences and agreed to return unused fees to the family. In a similar incident, another student recently ended her life, accusing faculty members, who were then arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

