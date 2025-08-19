NSUI Challenges 'Distorted' NCERT Module, Escalates Nationwide Protest
The NSUI, aligned with Congress, protested against an NCERT module considered biased and misleading on India's Partition. The BJP defends the module as revealing 'bitter truths.' NSUI plans a nationwide campaign asserting the need for truthful historical narratives.
- Country:
- India
At Delhi University's Faculty of Arts, the Congress-endorsed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) spearheaded a protest against the recently released NCERT module. The contentious material, approved by the BJP, is accused of unfairly attributing blame for India's Partition to Jinnah, Congress, and Viceroy Lord Mountbatten.
BJP officials argue that this module conveys a long-overdue, candid historical account, unseen in past educational resources. However, the NSUI, supported by numerous students, remains resolute in its opposition, claiming political bias and historical misrepresentation.
Varun Choudhary, NSUI's National President, emphasized their commitment to preserving the integrity of India's independence movement history. With plans to expand the protest nationwide, the student body demands the module's immediate retraction, advocating for educational narratives free from 'lies and hatred.'
ALSO READ
Congress Pushes for 42% OBC Reservation in Telangana with Protest at Jantar Mantar
Congress Demands Thorough Probe Into Arrest of Kerala Nuns for Human Trafficking
Congress Demands Answers on Galwan Incident: Accusations of 'DDLJ' Politics
Congress MP's Chain Snatching Sparks Outrage Over Women's Safety
Reviving Heritage: Yogi Adityanath Targets Congress Over Cultural Divide