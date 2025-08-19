Left Menu

NSUI Challenges 'Distorted' NCERT Module, Escalates Nationwide Protest

The NSUI, aligned with Congress, protested against an NCERT module considered biased and misleading on India's Partition. The BJP defends the module as revealing 'bitter truths.' NSUI plans a nationwide campaign asserting the need for truthful historical narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:34 IST
NSUI Challenges 'Distorted' NCERT Module, Escalates Nationwide Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At Delhi University's Faculty of Arts, the Congress-endorsed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) spearheaded a protest against the recently released NCERT module. The contentious material, approved by the BJP, is accused of unfairly attributing blame for India's Partition to Jinnah, Congress, and Viceroy Lord Mountbatten.

BJP officials argue that this module conveys a long-overdue, candid historical account, unseen in past educational resources. However, the NSUI, supported by numerous students, remains resolute in its opposition, claiming political bias and historical misrepresentation.

Varun Choudhary, NSUI's National President, emphasized their commitment to preserving the integrity of India's independence movement history. With plans to expand the protest nationwide, the student body demands the module's immediate retraction, advocating for educational narratives free from 'lies and hatred.'

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025