NSUI Challenges 'Distorted' NCERT Module, Escalates Nationwide Protest

At Delhi University's Faculty of Arts, the Congress-endorsed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) spearheaded a protest against the recently released NCERT module. The contentious material, approved by the BJP, is accused of unfairly attributing blame for India's Partition to Jinnah, Congress, and Viceroy Lord Mountbatten.

BJP officials argue that this module conveys a long-overdue, candid historical account, unseen in past educational resources. However, the NSUI, supported by numerous students, remains resolute in its opposition, claiming political bias and historical misrepresentation.

Varun Choudhary, NSUI's National President, emphasized their commitment to preserving the integrity of India's independence movement history. With plans to expand the protest nationwide, the student body demands the module's immediate retraction, advocating for educational narratives free from 'lies and hatred.'