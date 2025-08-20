Left Menu

Revolutionising Personal Development: How Apna Vikas is Bridging Skill Gaps in India

Apna Vikas offers personalised AI-driven guidance tailored to individual needs, enhancing job interviews and soft skills for Indians. Available in Hindi and English, it partners with major organisations like HDFC Bank and Microsoft to provide affordable mentoring, overcoming traditional hurdles and generic advice common in digital platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an era where digital solutions often offer generic advice, Apna Vikas is changing the landscape by personalising soft skill development. Its AI-powered guide tailors advice to individual needs, unlike conventional platforms which deliver one-size-fits-all solutions. Aimed at addressing India's unique workforce challenges, it offers guidance in both Hindi and English.

Affordability and accessibility stand at the forefront of Apna Vikas's mission. By partnering with prominent organisations such as HDFC Bank and Microsoft, the platform provides instant discounts and wide-reaching access, enabling more individuals to benefit from personalised mentoring tailored to their career and personal growth aspirations.

Founded by Venkatesh Madurai Subramanian, Apna Vikas integrates tools like Enneagram profiling to deliver convenient, privacy-oriented interactions. By leveraging WhatsApp and web capabilities, the service is expanding to include more languages, strengthening its mission to democratise effective personal development across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

