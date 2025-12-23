Honoring Vinod Kumar Shukla: A Luminary in Hindi Literature
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the death of celebrated Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla. Known for his distinctive writing, Shukla received the prestigious Jnanpith Award. Passing at 89, his literary contributions remain impactful. Modi extended condolences to Shukla's family, as his works continue to inspire.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his heartfelt condolences following the passing of Vinod Kumar Shukla, a celebrated figure in Hindi literature. Shukla, known for his unique narrative style, was a recipient of India's highest literary honour, the Jnanpith Award.
Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away in Raipur due to age-related ailments at 89. His contributions to Hindi literature, through works known for their simplicity and profoundness, have left an indelible mark. Shukla's passing is a great loss to the literary community.
Shukla was the first author from Chhattisgarh to be honoured with the Jnanpith. Modi, who had met with Shukla's family earlier this month, expressed his grief and extended his support to the family and admirers, marking a solemn moment in the arts community.
