Remembering Vinod Kumar Shukla: A Towering Figure in Hindi Literature
Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away at 89. Renowned for his unique style, he was a Jnanpith Award recipient and a celebrated literary figure in Chhattisgarh. Shukla's notable works included 'Naukar Ki Kameez'. His contributions significantly enriched Hindi literature.
Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla, renowned for his deeply evocative writing style and celebrated contributions to literature, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 89. He died due to age-related ailments at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh, as confirmed by his family members.
Shukla, a recipient of the prestigious Jnanpith Award, was admitted to AIIMS Raipur on December 2 after experiencing breathing difficulties. Following initial treatment at home since October, his condition worsened, necessitating hospitalization again. Despite medical efforts, he passed away at 4.48 pm, his son Shashwat Shukla told PTI.
A towering figure in Hindi literature, Shukla authored acclaimed novels such as 'Naukar Ki Kameez' and 'Khilega To Dekhenge'. His timeless works resonated with readers, reflecting a unique, simple narrative style. Awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award, Shukla was the first from Chhattisgarh to receive this honor, marking an extraordinary legacy in literary excellence.
