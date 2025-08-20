HSBC India Launches AI-Driven Business Case Programme to Bridge Skill Gap

HSBC India has unveiled the 12th edition of its India Business Case Programme for the academic year 2025-26. The initiative aims to address the pressing skill gap in India's workforce by equipping undergraduate students with the necessary skills and practical experience needed for today's dynamic job environment.

According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, a significant mismatch exists between graduates' skills and workplace demands, with only 42.6% of Indian graduates being employable. HSBC's programme is designed to bridge this gap by focusing on enhancing both technical expertise and crucial soft skills like critical thinking and communication.

The programme offers a comprehensive learning experience through e-learning, workshops, and mentorship sessions with industry leaders. An AI-powered platform will assess participants' performance, highlighting the growing importance of both technical and soft skills in the modern job market.

