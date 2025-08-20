Left Menu

Medical Education Reform: Expanding Opportunities Amidst Challenges

In a significant move, the National Medical Commission (NMC) expects an 8,000-seat increase in medical education this year, amid concerns of reduced seats due to corruption investigations. NMC chief Dr. Abhijat Sheth emphasizes reform and quality enhancement in medical education, with new examinations and methodologies proposed to streamline processes.

Updated: 20-08-2025 15:05 IST
The National Medical Commission (NMC) is anticipating an increase of approximately 8,000 undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats this academic year. This expansion comes amid investigations into a network of officials involved in corrupt practices within the medical college regulation framework, which had temporarily halted seat augmentation.

Dr. Abhijat Sheth, chief of the NMC, outlined plans to complete inspections of medical colleges to ensure the quality of education and maintain high standards amidst this expansion. He addressed concerns relating to the ongoing CBI inquiry, stating that while undergraduate seat numbers might have initially decreased, the overall increase remains promising.

Additionally, Dr. Sheth proposed the implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT) for final year MBBS students, emphasizing the need for stakeholder consensus and student reassurance. He also highlighted efforts to fortify accreditation processes, considering innovations in digital learning to uplift educational standards nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

