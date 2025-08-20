NAMTECH and KPMG Partner to Shape Sustainability Leaders of Tomorrow

NAMTECH Innovation School has teamed up with KPMG in India to offer a pioneering postgraduate program in Sustainability Engineering and Management. This collaboration marks a significant step in India's sustainability education, aiming to prepare future leaders with the essential skills for the rapidly growing green job market.

The year-long course at NAMTECH's campus in Gujarat combines academic insights with practical industry skills to tackle real-world sustainability challenges. Supported by KPMG's extensive experience in global sustainability consulting, this program focuses on nurturing leaders who can spearhead India's mission towards the Net Zero 2070 goal.

With an urgent industry demand for professionals in renewable energy, sustainable manufacturing, and more, this program will bridge the gap by offering comprehensive, hands-on learning. Graduates will be well-equipped to design future-ready solutions that meet emerging ESG regulations and contribute to the national priorities like Mission LiFE and Viksit Bharat 2047.

