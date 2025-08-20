Delhi High Court Upholds Playground Development Over Ornamental Park

The Delhi High Court has reinforced the decision of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to construct a playground instead of an ornamental park on a piece of land in Model Town-II. This site is intended for students of an MCD school, and the court deemed it "indispensable" for their physical development and growth.

On August 19, Justice Mini Pushkarna dismissed the opposition from local residents and the Model Town Owners and Residents Society, who wished to use the land for an ornamental park. Despite multiple nearby parks, the court highlighted the necessity of a dedicated playground for educational purposes and dismissed the residents' plea as baseless.

The court's ruling further validated the MCD's stance, emphasizing that the petitioners failed to exhibit any adverse impact on their properties or obstruction to light and air by keeping the land as a playground. The decision underlies the essential role of physical activity in a child's overall growth and education.

