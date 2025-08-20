New Indian Institute of Management Boosts Assam's Educational Landscape
The establishment of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam has been approved by Parliament. The 22nd IIM, located in Guwahati, will receive a Rs 555 crore investment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the institution's impact on education infrastructure.
After a nod from Parliament, the groundwork is being laid for Assam's newest educational beacon — an Indian Institute of Management in Guwahati. The establishment marks the country's 22nd IIM, set to receive an investment of Rs 555 crore.
This development is expected to significantly bolster the region's educational infrastructure, attracting both students and researchers from across India. According to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the new institution is poised to admit its first batch of students in the current academic year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the people of Assam through a post on X, commending the stride in educational advancement.
