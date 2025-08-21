Gurukul Abuse Scandal: Branding Children with Iron Rods
A shocking case of child abuse involving branding with hot iron rods has emerged at a gurukul in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The incident came to light after a child fled the institution, leading to an investigation and detention of the accused teacher-cum-warden.
A disturbing case of alleged child abuse has surfaced at a gurukul in Rajasthan's Barmer district, where a teacher-cum-warden stands accused of branding two children with a hot iron rod to discipline them for bed-wetting, officials reported on Thursday.
The incident allegedly occurred on August 17 in the Harpaliya village of the Sedwa area, within a gurukul operated by Harpaleshwar Mahadev Vikas Seva Samiti. The institution, catering primarily to impoverished, nomadic, and orphaned children, opened its doors in 2022.
Police involvement began when a child escaped the gurukul and alerted family members to the alleged mistreatment, prompting a public outcry. Villagers assembled outside the institution after a viral video displayed the children's burn injuries and their accounts of abuse. Authorities have since detained Narayan Giri, a Bharatpur resident and teacher-cum-warden, with a formal investigation underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
