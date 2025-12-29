Left Menu

Delhi Teachers to Bark Up New Duties as Stray Dog Nodal Officers

Delhi teachers are appointed as nodal officers for stray dog issues around schools, sparking resistance from teachers' associations. They argue that non-academic duties during the academic year affect education. This move complies with a Supreme Court order, and similar directives have been issued in other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:57 IST
Delhi Teachers to Bark Up New Duties as Stray Dog Nodal Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious move, Delhi teachers have been tasked with the unconventional duty of addressing stray dog issues around their schools. The direction, issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), has met with opposition from teacher groups who fear this could encroach upon their primary educational responsibilities.

On December 5, a DoE circular instructed district education officers to appoint teachers as nodal officers, collecting their information for submission to the chief secretary. In North West A district alone, 118 teachers have been designated for this role, despite ongoing pre-board examinations in many schools.

This initiative aims at enhancing public safety and aligns with a Supreme Court order. However, teachers' bodies, led by Sant Ram, argue that the focus should remain on education during school sessions, and such duties are better suited for vacations to prevent undermining the teaching profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

