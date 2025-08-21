Left Menu

Special OTET 2025 Delayed Amid Controversy

The Special Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test, initially set for August 31, 2025, has been postponed due to a leak of the question paper on social media. The CID-Crime Branch is investigating, leading to the arrest of eight individuals, including the BSE vice-president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET), initially set for August 31, 2025, has been postponed yet again due to unforeseen circumstances, as reported on Thursday by officials.

The Board of Secondary Education, responsible for conducting the exam, announced that both Paper-I and Paper-II of the Special OTET-2025 will not occur as planned. The decision follows a prior postponement on July 20, caused by a question paper leak on social media.

The CID-Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested eight individuals, including a vice-president from the BSE, amid investigations into the leak.

