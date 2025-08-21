Left Menu

Odisha Launches 19th Young Astronomer Talent Search Aiming for the Stars

The Odisha government has launched the 19th Young Astronomer Talent Search, a collaboration between Tata Steel and the Pathani Samanta Planetarium. This program targets students from classes 6 to 10, offering opportunities to explore astronomy and space science, and culminates in a visit to ISRO for 30 winners.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:08 IST
The Odisha government has kicked off the 19th edition of the Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS), a program tailored for students from classes 6 to 10 interested in space science and astronomy.

Aligned with India's Gaganyaan mission, the theme 'Stargazer Today, Gagannaut Tomorrow' encourages students to engage in various competitions leading up to a grand finale in December.

Thirty winners will gain the opportunity to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation in Bengaluru, providing a firsthand glimpse into India's space advancements.

