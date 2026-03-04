Tensions Surge: Middle Eastern Conflict Sends Global Markets Reeling

The Middle East faces escalating tensions as Israeli and U.S. forces engage in widespread military actions against Iran. In response, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes, further spreading conflict regions, including Lebanon.

Global markets have been rattled by the unrest, with oil prices soaring and fears of inflation increasing. The price of crude oil surged by 5%, while natural gas prices in Europe skyrocketed by 40%, impacting consumer markets worldwide.

Amidst the turmoil, both nations aim to eliminate Iran's military capabilities. While the impact is felt globally, regional stability hangs in balance as military operations continue, and diplomatic resolutions remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)