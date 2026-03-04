Left Menu

Space Infrastructure Revamp: Baikonur and SES Updates

Russia completes repairs on a damaged launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome crucial for its space program. The pad, damaged in November, has been restored. Meanwhile, European satellite operator SES reports steady results, lowers 2026 capital spending targets, and prepares for imminent satellite launches, affecting its Paris-listed shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 02:26 IST
Space Infrastructure Revamp: Baikonur and SES Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Baikonur cosmodrome, a pivotal hub for Moscow's space endeavors, is back on track as Russia concluded repairs on a damaged launch pad. Russian state media confirmed the completion of repairs on Tuesday, following the November incident when a Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft took off with two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut.

Meanwhile, SES, a prominent European satellite operator, has adjusted its 2026 capital spending plans ahead of three planned satellite launches this year. Despite reporting full-year results that matched market expectations, SES saw its shares fluctuate on the news, initially dropping 7% in early trade before climbing back up to a 3.7% increase by 0945 GMT.

These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the space sector, with both Russia and SES demonstrating adaptability and strategic planning amidst challenges in an ever-evolving industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes in Texas: Senate Primaries and Political Maneuvering

High Stakes in Texas: Senate Primaries and Political Maneuvering

 United States
2
Merz Pushes Trump for Stronger Stance on Russia

Merz Pushes Trump for Stronger Stance on Russia

 Global
3
Middle East Conflict Halts ATP Challenger in UAE

Middle East Conflict Halts ATP Challenger in UAE

 Global
4
Confrontation in the Skies: U.S. and Israel Assert Airspace Superiority Over Iran

Confrontation in the Skies: U.S. and Israel Assert Airspace Superiority Over...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026