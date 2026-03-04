Space Infrastructure Revamp: Baikonur and SES Updates

The Baikonur cosmodrome, a pivotal hub for Moscow's space endeavors, is back on track as Russia concluded repairs on a damaged launch pad. Russian state media confirmed the completion of repairs on Tuesday, following the November incident when a Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft took off with two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut.

Meanwhile, SES, a prominent European satellite operator, has adjusted its 2026 capital spending plans ahead of three planned satellite launches this year. Despite reporting full-year results that matched market expectations, SES saw its shares fluctuate on the news, initially dropping 7% in early trade before climbing back up to a 3.7% increase by 0945 GMT.

These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the space sector, with both Russia and SES demonstrating adaptability and strategic planning amidst challenges in an ever-evolving industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)