Space Infrastructure Revamp: Baikonur and SES Updates
Russia completes repairs on a damaged launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome crucial for its space program. The pad, damaged in November, has been restored. Meanwhile, European satellite operator SES reports steady results, lowers 2026 capital spending targets, and prepares for imminent satellite launches, affecting its Paris-listed shares.
The Baikonur cosmodrome, a pivotal hub for Moscow's space endeavors, is back on track as Russia concluded repairs on a damaged launch pad. Russian state media confirmed the completion of repairs on Tuesday, following the November incident when a Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft took off with two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut.
Meanwhile, SES, a prominent European satellite operator, has adjusted its 2026 capital spending plans ahead of three planned satellite launches this year. Despite reporting full-year results that matched market expectations, SES saw its shares fluctuate on the news, initially dropping 7% in early trade before climbing back up to a 3.7% increase by 0945 GMT.
These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the space sector, with both Russia and SES demonstrating adaptability and strategic planning amidst challenges in an ever-evolving industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
