Kerala Pioneers Complete Digital Literacy in India

In a landmark achievement, Kerala has become the first state in India to attain complete digital literacy, as announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during an event at the Central Stadium on Thursday.

This milestone, leading the nation in digital education, saw collaborative efforts from over 2.5 lakh volunteers across the state. Notably, 104-year-old Abdullah Moulavi from Ernakulam district stands as the oldest individual to attain digital literacy, proudly participating in this transformative program.

The digital literacy program was inclusive, eventually opening to all age groups after initially targeting ages 14 to 65. This initiative is a testament to Kerala's commitment to equal opportunity and technological empowerment, with plans for future digital infrastructure expansion through projects like K-Fone.

