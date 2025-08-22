Mumbai's Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Polymer Science Centre of Excellence
Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai, in collaboration with Japan's Frontier Laboratories, launches a Centre of Excellence in Analytical Pyrolysis to advance polymer science. The focus is on addressing challenges like sustainability and microplastics, enhancing research, learning, and industry partnerships in India.
Mumbai's Somaiya Vidyavihar University has inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Japan's Frontier Laboratories, aiming to advance polymer science research.
The newly established Centre of Excellence in Analytical Pyrolysis was unveiled on Friday, signaling a step forward in interdisciplinary learning and industry engagement in India.
Focusing on critical issues like sustainability, microplastics, and waste plastics management, this facility promises to strengthen international collaborations and enhance the university's research capabilities.
