Left Menu

Mumbai's Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Polymer Science Centre of Excellence

Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai, in collaboration with Japan's Frontier Laboratories, launches a Centre of Excellence in Analytical Pyrolysis to advance polymer science. The focus is on addressing challenges like sustainability and microplastics, enhancing research, learning, and industry partnerships in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:05 IST
Mumbai's Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Polymer Science Centre of Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Somaiya Vidyavihar University has inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Japan's Frontier Laboratories, aiming to advance polymer science research.

The newly established Centre of Excellence in Analytical Pyrolysis was unveiled on Friday, signaling a step forward in interdisciplinary learning and industry engagement in India.

Focusing on critical issues like sustainability, microplastics, and waste plastics management, this facility promises to strengthen international collaborations and enhance the university's research capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

 Global
2
The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

 Global
3
Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

 Global
4
Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025