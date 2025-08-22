Supreme Court Advocates Fair Pay for Educators: Valuing Intellectual Backbone
The Supreme Court emphasizes the crucial role of educators in shaping future generations, highlighting the disparity in their compensation. It ruled that contract assistant professors in Gujarat deserve fair pay. The decision challenges the undervaluation of educators and calls for dignifying their profession through equitable remuneration.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday underscored the indispensable role educators play in society, stating that inadequate compensation not only undermines their motivation but also reflects poorly on the nation's valuation of knowledge.
Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, representing the bench, remarked on the pivotal role academicians and professors serve as the nation's intellectual backbone, shaping future generations' minds and character.
The court ruled that some contractually appointed assistant professors in Gujarat deserve minimum pay scale parity, highlighting a severe issue where educators' contributions are not adequately recognized or compensated, thereby calling for a revision in pay structures.
