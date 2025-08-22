Supreme Court Advocates Fair Pay for Educators: Valuing Intellectual Backbone

The Supreme Court on Friday underscored the indispensable role educators play in society, stating that inadequate compensation not only undermines their motivation but also reflects poorly on the nation's valuation of knowledge.

Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, representing the bench, remarked on the pivotal role academicians and professors serve as the nation's intellectual backbone, shaping future generations' minds and character.

The court ruled that some contractually appointed assistant professors in Gujarat deserve minimum pay scale parity, highlighting a severe issue where educators' contributions are not adequately recognized or compensated, thereby calling for a revision in pay structures.

