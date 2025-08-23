Left Menu

Ladakh Land Row: Battle Over HIAL's Future Amid Political Tensions

The Ladakh administration's decision to cancel land allotment for the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL) has sparked protests. Founder Sonam Wangchuk and Leh Apex Body labeled the move as politically motivated, aiming to suppress calls for Ladakh statehood and Sixth Schedule rights. HIAL plans to challenge the decision legally.

Ladakh Land Row: Battle Over HIAL's Future Amid Political Tensions
The Ladakh administration's abrupt cancellation of land allocation to the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL) has stirred controversy. Founder Sonam Wangchuk accused authorities of a 'witch-hunt' aimed at silencing statehood demands for Ladakh.

The decision comes amid ongoing agitation led by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, who have called the move an attempt to suppress voices. Wangchuk and HIAL officials argue the decision is unfounded and intend to fight the order in court.

HIAL, established in 2017-18, claims significant educational contributions and international partnerships. Despite setbacks, it remains determined to assert its position and urges the administration to dissociate education from political agendas.

