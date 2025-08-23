Rajasthan High Court Closes Unsafe School Classrooms: A Statewide Safety Alert

The Rajasthan High Court has issued a significant ruling, closing down more than 86,000 hazardous classrooms in government schools throughout the state. These actions come in response to a government survey initiated after the Jhalawar school roof collapse in July, which led to seven fatalities and eight injuries among students.

The survey reported that, out of Rajasthan's 63,018 government schools and 5,26,162 classrooms, an alarming 86,934 rooms were declared completely unsafe. Additionally, 5,667 schools were deemed entirely unfit for use. The survey also highlighted issues with sanitation facilities, marking 17,109 toilets as dilapidated and 29,093 as requiring repairs.

Following the tragic incidents, including a subsequent school gate collapse in Jaisalmer, the court has demanded a technical verification report from engineers, scheduled for review on September 4, to ensure the safety and well-being of students across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)