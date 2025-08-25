Left Menu

SYB Programme: Launch Pad for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

The Start Your Business (SYB) programme at SPJIMR invites applications for its 38th batch. Designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, it offers strategic knowledge and mentoring to transform business ideas into sustainable ventures. With a blend of academic and practical insights, SYB equips participants with necessary business skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is now accepting applications for the 38th batch of its Start Your Business (SYB) programme. Designed for first-generation entrepreneurs, the programme aims to provide the strategic knowledge and support needed to nurture fledgling business ideas into viable start-ups.

The programme, spearheaded by the Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship at SPJIMR, has a successful track record of guiding over 650 participants through the complexities of entrepreneurship. Delivered over a four-month hybrid format, the course combines academic learning with practical insights into critical areas like marketing, finance, and leadership.

Prof. Tulsi Jayakumar, Executive Director of CFBE at SPJIMR, highlights the programme's focus on real-world venture creation. Participants engage in hands-on learning with experienced entrepreneurs and have their business plans reviewed by potential investors. Applications are now open, with the programme commencing on November 15.

