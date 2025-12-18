India's New Wave of Entrepreneurs: Ranking the Top 200 Self-Made Companies of the Millennium

Mumbai: The 'IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025' list has been unveiled, showcasing the most valuable Indian companies established since the year 2000. These companies, ranked by market capitalization and valuation, spotlight entrepreneurial success stories shaping India's economic future.

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, has claimed the top spot from R K Damani of DMart. Noteworthy, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi emerge as entrepreneurial hotspots, with Bengaluru leading with 88 entrepreneurs. The financial services sector dominates the list with 47 companies, followed closely by Software & Services.

These entrepreneurs are fostering growth and investing in employees, with significant contributions to India's economy. The initiative marks another milestone in India's entrepreneurial journey, celebrating the visionaries who innovate and drive national growth. The list underscores a thriving landscape for startup culture in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)