GIFT City Partners with QS to Transform Global Education Hub
GIFTCL has signed an MOU with QS Quacquarelli Symonds to position GIFT City as an international hub for education and innovation. The agreement focuses on internationalisation, knowledge exchange, and attracting leading universities. This partnership aligns with India's growth as a leading source of outbound students.
Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Ltd (GIFTCL) announced a strategic partnership with QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a renowned global higher education analytics firm, to bolster GIFT City's reputation as a hub for international education, research, and innovation.
The agreement is designed to enhance cooperation in key areas such as education internationalisation, knowledge exchange, and thought leadership. This development comes as part of GIFTCL's broader strategy to increase global visibility and attract leading academic institutions.
Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFTCL, emphasized the benefits of bringing global institutions to India to fortify knowledge exchange and foster an environment where talent can thrive. Jessica Turner, CEO of QS, highlighted the partnership as a significant move toward building a more connected global education ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
