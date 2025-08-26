5 injured in cowshed collapse in HP's Hamirpur

Five people were injured when a wall of a cowshed fell on them in Hamirpur district's Khya village on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the locals were on their way to a crematorium with the body of a teacher, Virendra Kumar, who died Monday of an illness, an eyewitness, Ashok Kumar, said.

The cowshed was said to be in a dilapidated condition.

People part of the funeral procession pulled the five from under the debris and rushed them to Hamirpur Medical College Hamirpur. They are undergoing treatment there.

''We were carrying the bier for my cousin's last rites, when suddenly the wall of the dilapidated cowshed fell,'' said Manish, who sustained a wound in his leg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)