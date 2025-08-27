Left Menu

Champion of Entrepreneurship Education: Professor Srivardhini K Jha's National Recognition

Professor Srivardhini K Jha, chairperson of NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore, is honored with the National Awards to Teachers 2025. Recognized for her contributions in teaching, research, and innovation, she has significantly impacted India's entrepreneurial ecosystem. A felicitation ceremony in her honor will be held on September 5.

Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:34 IST
Professor Srivardhini K Jha, renowned for her pioneering work in entrepreneurship education at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, is set to be honored with the 2025 National Awards to Teachers. This prestigious award acknowledges her exceptional contributions to teaching and fostering an innovative upbringing to educate future entrepreneurs.

IIM Bangalore announced that President Droupadi Murmu will present the award at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on September 5. Professor Jha expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing that it reaffirms her commitment to advancing entrepreneurship education that blends academic excellence with creative courage.

Under her leadership as chairperson of NSRCEL, Jha has spearheaded initiatives to incubate over 1,000 ventures annually across India, focusing on promoting women entrepreneurs and addressing socio-economic challenges. Her involvement in significant policy-making bodies highlights her influential role in shaping the entrepreneurial landscape in India.

