Schools Closed in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Flood Concerns

In a precautionary measure, educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir will be closed on Thursday due to flood-like conditions, according to Education Minister Sakina Itoo. The announcement was made amid ongoing heavy rains affecting the region, particularly in the Jammu division and Kashmir valley.

Since Monday, schools in Jammu were already closed, and the closure extended to various districts in Kashmir, including Anantnag and Srinagar. Heavy rainfall has significantly raised water levels in the Jhelum River and other streams, surpassing flood declaration marks, thus heightening the risk of flood-related incidents.

As evacuations continue, the Meteorological Department predicts more light to moderate rainfall in the coming days. Residents are advised to remain cautious as rain is forecasted to persist, potentially exacerbating the current situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)