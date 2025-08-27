JKSA Meets Srinagar MP to Demand Educational Reforms

A delegation from the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association met with Srinagar MP Agha Mehdi at the Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday. The group, led by JKSA president Zubair Reshi, sought solutions to the numerous challenges faced by students from Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

During the meeting, the delegation urged the MP to advocate for a special package by the central and UT governments aimed at empowering students and enhancing their access to higher education. They also requested the establishment of an AMU off-campus center in Jammu and Kashmir, in line with similar centers in Kerala and West Bengal.

JKSA's national convenor, Nasir Khuehami, issued a press statement highlighting the association's appeal to reserve spots for students from the border regions at AMU, due to difficulties stemming from conflict. The MP assured them of his commitment to press both state and central governments to address these demands promptly.

