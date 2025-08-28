Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Re-launches DU's Iconic U-Special Bus Service

In a nostalgic journey back to her college days, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta re-launched the 'U-Special' bus service for Delhi University students on Thursday. The initiative, aimed at providing student-friendly travel, now includes 25 electric buses across 67 colleges.

While traveling on the bus from the Delhi University Sports Complex to her alma mater, Daulat Ram College, Gupta shared a video post on X, capturing the camaraderie as students sang patriotic songs backed by guitar melodies. Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh accompanied her on this celebratory ride.

Gupta fondly recalled her college days, attributing her passion for politics and public service to her experiences at Daulat Ram College, where she once served as the Delhi University Students' Union president. The service, initially launched in 1971, was paused due to the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, making its return a momentous occasion.