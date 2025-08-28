ABVP Unveils Probable Candidates for DUSU Election

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) introduced a slate of 11 prospective candidates for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, set for September 18, with results expected the day after.

The shortlist includes names such as Deepika Jha, Bhumika Chauhan, and Yash Dabas, among others. ABVP emphasized that pre-campaign activities will start on Friday, aiming to engage with students and gather their feedback to inform future initiatives.

Describing the election period as a 'festival of students', Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma highlighted the importance of these interactions in crafting a roadmap for the subsequent year's efforts. Major student bodies prepare for an intense campaigning period leading up to the official candidate announcements.