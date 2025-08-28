Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reignites U-Special Bus Service for DU Students

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta nostalgically revisits her college days as she relaunches the U-Special bus service for Delhi University students. The service, featuring 25 electric buses, aims to provide convenient travel for students, covering 67 DU colleges. Gupta reflects on how her alma mater shaped her career in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:29 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reignites U-Special Bus Service for DU Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta rekindled fond memories of her college days by relaunching the U-Special bus service for Delhi University students. The initiative introduces 25 electric buses to ease student travel, servicing 67 DU colleges and encompassing a wide network of educational institutions.

The U-Special buses, dubbed the 'lifeline of university life,' were originally launched in 1971 but discontinued in 2020 due to the pandemic. Gupta emphasized the buses as a vital part of her own student journey, recalling the camaraderie and life insights gained during her commutes.

At the inauguration, she reflected on the rich legacy of the service and her pivotal role as a former DUSU president. With enriched features like air conditioning, music, and enhanced security, the revamped service aims to provide a unique blend of comfort and nostalgia for new generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia and China Challenge Sanctions: New UN Resolution Drafted

Russia and China Challenge Sanctions: New UN Resolution Drafted

 Global
2
Political Storm Brews Over Dharmasthala: BJP vs Congress

Political Storm Brews Over Dharmasthala: BJP vs Congress

 India
3
Deadly Altercation in Delhi: Two Arrested for Fatal Stabbing

Deadly Altercation in Delhi: Two Arrested for Fatal Stabbing

 India
4
Diplomatic Reboot: Canada and India's New Envoys Signal Thawing Tensions

Diplomatic Reboot: Canada and India's New Envoys Signal Thawing Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025