Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reignites U-Special Bus Service for DU Students

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta rekindled fond memories of her college days by relaunching the U-Special bus service for Delhi University students. The initiative introduces 25 electric buses to ease student travel, servicing 67 DU colleges and encompassing a wide network of educational institutions.

The U-Special buses, dubbed the 'lifeline of university life,' were originally launched in 1971 but discontinued in 2020 due to the pandemic. Gupta emphasized the buses as a vital part of her own student journey, recalling the camaraderie and life insights gained during her commutes.

At the inauguration, she reflected on the rich legacy of the service and her pivotal role as a former DUSU president. With enriched features like air conditioning, music, and enhanced security, the revamped service aims to provide a unique blend of comfort and nostalgia for new generations.

