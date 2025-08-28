Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reignites U-Special Bus Service for DU Students
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta nostalgically revisits her college days as she relaunches the U-Special bus service for Delhi University students. The service, featuring 25 electric buses, aims to provide convenient travel for students, covering 67 DU colleges. Gupta reflects on how her alma mater shaped her career in politics.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta rekindled fond memories of her college days by relaunching the U-Special bus service for Delhi University students. The initiative introduces 25 electric buses to ease student travel, servicing 67 DU colleges and encompassing a wide network of educational institutions.
The U-Special buses, dubbed the 'lifeline of university life,' were originally launched in 1971 but discontinued in 2020 due to the pandemic. Gupta emphasized the buses as a vital part of her own student journey, recalling the camaraderie and life insights gained during her commutes.
At the inauguration, she reflected on the rich legacy of the service and her pivotal role as a former DUSU president. With enriched features like air conditioning, music, and enhanced security, the revamped service aims to provide a unique blend of comfort and nostalgia for new generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Re-launches DU's Iconic U-Special Bus Service
Jan Sunwai camp attendance mandatory; action against absent officers: Delhi CMO
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 25 electric buses for schools to boost clean air initiative
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection