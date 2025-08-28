Left Menu

Building a Future-Ready Skilling Ecosystem: Minister's Vision

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary emphasizes the need for strong coordination between the center, states, and Union Territories to create a future-ready skilling ecosystem in India. The 'Kaushal Manthan' conference addressed the Rs 60,000 crore initiative to upgrade ITIs, aiming to transform them into world-class institutions.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the critical role of collaboration among the central government, states, and Union Territories to establish a future-ready skilling ecosystem. Speaking at the 'Kaushal Manthan' conference, organized by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), he addressed pivotal efforts to make India the world's skill capital.

The conference discussed a newly approved scheme with a Rs 60,000 crore outlay focused on upgrading 1,000 Government ITIs into world-class institutes through a hub-and-spoke model, as well as state-of-the-art infrastructure enhancements. Other initiatives explored included PMKVY 4.0, the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, and integration of vocational training under NEP 2020.

States like Punjab, Haryana, and Bihar showcased their strategies for skilling advancements, including new trades, training programs, and collaborations with industry giants. Moreover, the discussions encompassed the impact of technologies such as AI, urging a focus on strengthening local industries and MSMEs to compete globally.

