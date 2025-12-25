Vanishing Boundaries: Inquiry into Mussoorie’s Forest Discrepancies

The Uttarakhand High Court has raised alarms, directing notices to the CBI and central authorities concerning an unsettling occurrence: 7,375 boundary pillars have mysteriously vanished in Mussoorie's forests.

During judicial proceedings, Justice Manoj Tiwari and Justice Subhash Upadhyay emphasized the importance of recovering the missing pillars promptly. They listed the Centre, state government, the Survey of India, and others as respondents, ordering them to respond by filing affidavits within six weeks, with the next hearing slated for February 11.

Allegations are rife, accusing the authorities of undermining the investigation to manipulate figures. Environmental activist Naresh Chaudhary's petition calls for a time-bound, geo-referenced survey to identify missing pillars and rehabilitate the Mussoorie forest area.

However, a committee established to probe the matter faces skepticism over its impartiality due to past financial misconduct questions in other forestry projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)