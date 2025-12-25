Left Menu

Vanishing Boundaries: Inquiry into Mussoorie’s Forest Discrepancies

The Uttarakhand High Court has sought explanations from the CBI and Central Government regarding 7,375 missing forest boundary pillars and unusual asset growth of forest officers in Mussoorie. Activist Naresh Chaudhary demands a precise survey and plan for restoration. Concerns arise over inquiry integrity due to prior allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:08 IST
Vanishing Boundaries: Inquiry into Mussoorie’s Forest Discrepancies
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has raised alarms, directing notices to the CBI and central authorities concerning an unsettling occurrence: 7,375 boundary pillars have mysteriously vanished in Mussoorie's forests.

During judicial proceedings, Justice Manoj Tiwari and Justice Subhash Upadhyay emphasized the importance of recovering the missing pillars promptly. They listed the Centre, state government, the Survey of India, and others as respondents, ordering them to respond by filing affidavits within six weeks, with the next hearing slated for February 11.

Allegations are rife, accusing the authorities of undermining the investigation to manipulate figures. Environmental activist Naresh Chaudhary's petition calls for a time-bound, geo-referenced survey to identify missing pillars and rehabilitate the Mussoorie forest area.

However, a committee established to probe the matter faces skepticism over its impartiality due to past financial misconduct questions in other forestry projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025