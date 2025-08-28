Left Menu

Integrating Tradition: RSS Chief Advocates Gurukul Education Reform

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat supports integrating traditional Gurukul education with modern systems, emphasizing the importance of teaching the country's history and values. He advocates for utilizing technology responsibly and praises the new National Education Policy for fostering pride in cultural heritage while embracing modern education methodologies.

education
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has called for the integration of Gurukul education with mainstream educational systems in India. Speaking during the centenary celebrations of the RSS, Bhagwat emphasized that Gurukul education is not about living in ashrams but understanding and preserving the nation's traditions.

Bhagwat, while acknowledging the importance of technology and modern education, stressed that they should complement rather than replace traditional systems. He highlighted the Finnish education model as a benchmark for teacher training and suggested a similar approach in India. He also emphasized the role of Sanskrit in understanding India's cultural heritage.

Bhagwat praised the new National Education Policy for its potential to instill national pride and counteract historical educational models imposed by foreign rulers. He urged for a balanced approach where technology serves the people, not dominates them, and affirmed the value of learning English without compromising Indian values.

