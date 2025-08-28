Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

In a harrowing attack, children and teachers at a Minneapolis church displayed remarkable courage when an assailant opened fire during a Catholic Mass, authorities reported on Thursday. The attacker killed two children before taking her own life, leaving 18 others injured.

Among the brave acts, a pre-teen heroically shielded a friend, sustaining a shotgun blast in the effort. Survivors, including young Chloe Francoual, recount vivid fears and emotional aftermath, highlighting the mental toll of such violence.

This incident renews fierce discussions around gun control and mental health in America, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calling for tighter regulations amidst the ongoing national debate.