Combating Campus Ragging: New Measures Unveiled by NHRC

In a session led by the NHRC, new measures including wellness centers, mandatory police reporting, and district oversight have been proposed to combat ragging in academic institutions. Despite existing regulations, enforcement remains a challenge. The NHRC calls for stronger monitoring, victim protection, and a cultural mindset shift against ragging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to combat the persistent issue of ragging in academic institutions, a session led by the National Human Rights Commission proposed a variety of measures. Among them are the establishment of wellness and inclusion centers, mandatory police reporting, and approval from district administration before closing complaints. Such actions aim to enhance victim protection and ensure accountability.

NHRC Chairperson Justice (retd) V Ramasubramanian has voiced concerns over the ongoing prevalence of ragging, noting that despite a plethora of laws and guidelines, enforcement remains a significant hurdle. The rights panel emphasizes the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms to tackle ragging in all its forms, ensuring the anonymity of complainants and the sensitivity in handling such cases.

The assembly saw participation from various stakeholders, who recommended practices such as publicizing the UGC's anti-ragging helpline, ensuring diversity in anti-ragging committees, and conducting regular campus audits. The proposals also highlight the importance of engaging parental support and applying behavioral economics techniques to change mindsets regarding ragging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

